Serbia donates 40k doses of AstraZeneca and 10 scholarships

The government of Uganda represented by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Gen Jeje Odongo, has signed a donation an agreement between the Republic of Serbia for 40,000 doses of Vaxveria (Covid19 AstraZeneca) donated by the Serbian government.

The Serbian government also announced a total of ten (10) scholarships for Ugandan students to take up studies in relevant fields critical to Uganda’s development.

Gen Odongo expressed gratitude to the Serbian Foreign Minister and Government for the generous donation of the Covid-19 vaccines by the Government of the Republic of Serbia, as well as the scholarships offered to Uganda.

Odongo was attending the Commemorative conference of the 60th Anniversary of the 1st Non-Aligned Movement opened on 11th October 2021 in Belgrade.

The conference was attended by the President of the Republic of Serbia, H.E Mr. Aleksandar Vucic. H.E Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The Conference reflected on the historical principles of NAM and its achievements since its founding in 1961.

On the side-lines of the Commemorative conference of the 60th Anniversary of NAM, Odongo held meetings with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, South Africa, Venezuela, India, Azerbaijan, and State of Palestine on matters of multilateralism and Non-Aligned Movement which could benefit Uganda from their experiences in chairing a successful NAM in 2023.

The Ministers affirmed the existing good cordial relations and agreed to further deepen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking to the delegates at the conference, Odongo expressed the relevancy of upholding the ideals of NAM in dialogue to establish a peaceful and prosperous world as well as a just and equitable order.

He underscored the role of multilateralism and solidarity, which is required more than ever in responding to current and future global crises, such as COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, threats of terrorism, and their consequences to global peace and development.

Uganda will be taking over the Chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement in 2023.

Odongo pledged that the Chairmanship of Uganda will be anchored in the basic etiquette of international relations based on the universal principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations as well as the founding principles of the Non-Aligned Movement.

“I emphasise the principles of the UN Charter and the recognition of universally acceptable norms of international law are indispensable in preserving and promoting peace and security, the rule of law, economic development, social progress and human rights for all,” He told delegates.

