Connect with us
Ministry of health

Two killed in suspected bomb blast in Komamboga

News

Two killed in suspected bomb blast in Komamboga

Published on

Two people have been confirmed dead following a blast that ripped through Digida pork joint Kawempe Division


Two people have died after a suspected bomb blast ripped through Digida pork joint in Komamboga, Kawempe Division in Kampala at around 9pm on Saturday.

A statement by Uganda Police Force spokesperson says they are investigating the possibility of a bomb blast, at ‘a eating point’ although some senior police officers appear to have confirmed the cause of the blast at the place to have been due to an explosive.

A tweet by Uganda Police Force Political Commissar AIGP Asan Kasingye


Police says the blast left at least seven people with injuries.

Eye witnesses identified one of the victims as Emilly,a woman who died instantly, while the identity of the deceased male victim has yet to be revealed.

The timing of the blast at 9pm, which is officially curfew time, has also brought further scrutiny into the way the police has enforced the presidential directive.

Some observers pointed out that they have spotted the police vehicle parked nearby, considered a way to give protection to the abusers of the movement ban.

Many people have also been quick to confirm the ‘bomb’ narative following a publicized warning by the British High Commission recently that pointed to the likelihood of a terrorist attack happening in Uganda soon.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:,

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

The Bodaboda Mess:Fatal Transport in the City
By March 30, 2021

Columnists

Kamuli Constituencies Point the Way for Relevant Poll Contests
By March 16, 2021

Columnists

In the West, Facebook & Google, square with Law Journalism
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

Why we must up our efforts to tap into women’s potential
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

At My wifes wedding
By March 2, 2021

solar

Advertisement
To Top