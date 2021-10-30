Connect with us
Uganda’s first female MP dies

Published on

Former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga had gone to visit an ailing Alice Lubega, left, in May 2020. In middle is Lubega’s caretaker


Florence Alice Lubega, the first female Member of Parliament in Uganda passed away yesterday October 29, 2021 at the age of 103. She was 7 days away from celebrating her 104th birthday.

Lubega, who represented Singo North constituency (Present day Mityana and Mubende region) was the only woman in a six member Legislative Council (LEGICO) that inherited power from the colonialists before self rule was formalized in 1962.

When elections were organised she also returned to Parliament.

Lubega’s legacy as a person who broke the glass ceiling for all women politicians, has been recognized by Kadaga and a few other politicians.

