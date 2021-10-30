Uganda’s first female MP dies

Florence Alice Lubega, the first female Member of Parliament in Uganda passed away yesterday October 29, 2021 at the age of 103. She was 7 days away from celebrating her 104th birthday.

Lubega, who represented Singo North constituency (Present day Mityana and Mubende region) was the only woman in a six member Legislative Council (LEGICO) that inherited power from the colonialists before self rule was formalized in 1962.

When elections were organised she also returned to Parliament.

Lubega’s legacy as a person who broke the glass ceiling for all women politicians, has been recognized by Kadaga and a few other politicians.

