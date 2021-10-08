Uganda’s independence celebrations kick off in Kenya

Celebrations to commemorate Uganda’s Independence week in Kenya Commence

Uganda’s High commissioner to Kenya, DR Hassan Galiwango, has launched the physical activities to commemorate Uganda’s 59th Independence Anniversary in Kenya have commenced.

The celebrations are a joint effort of the Uganda High Commission in Nairobi and the Consulate General of Uganda in Mombasa.

The series of activities to celebrate ‘Uganda Independence Week in Kenya’ consist of hybrid events and Exhibition to showcase enormous tourism and education opportunities in Uganda.

The Independence Week activities which include a hybrid Exhibition are part of this effort; and is currently being held at the Nairobi Serena Hotel, from 7th to 9th October 2021.

In his key note address Dr Galiwango, noted that the exhibition will mainly showcase Uganda’s vast Tourism offers, Investment opportunities and as well the country’s affordable, accessible and quality education.

He further highlighted “Uganda’s massive tourism potential and immense quality education opportunities are still inadequately exploited”.

Both tourism and education sectors have been adversely impacted by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

The Uganda Independence week is expected to attract several local and international participants under the theme: “Securing Uganda’s future through the promotion of Tourism and Education for Economic Development.”

In this regard, the hybrid exhibition had a virtual segment which started earlier from Oct 4 – 6, and a physical segment from 7th to 9th October, will be crowned with an Independence Banquet Dinner at Nairobi Serena Hotel on Saturday evening of October 9.

Besides individual companies operating in tourism and education areas, there are different /participants drawn from public and private sectors – including Ugandan universities, Uganda Airlines, Uganda Wildlife Authority, Uganda Tourist Board and Export Promotion Board as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Educations and Sports, and Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, and other agencies from Uganda and their Kenyan counterparts.

The event is also showcasing Ugandan cuisines and foods prepared and being served at Serena Hotel, Nairobi, display of documentaries of Uganda’s wildlife, natural sceneries, education institutions, independence reminiscences, and development milestones as well as cultural performances.

The event is strictly following the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Government of Kenya. Physical participants are required to test for COVID-19, and in partnership with Kenya’s Ministry of Health, could be given a chance to take a COVID-19 jab at the Exhibition Venue.

In his remarks Amb. Paul Mukumbya the Consul General of Uganda in Mombasa, emphasized that the event will not only enhance Uganda’s relations with Kenya, Seychelles and other countries, will also provide an opportunity to explore innovative ways of promoting tourism and education using Information Communication Technology (ICT) by key actors in tourism businesses and tertiary education – in order to multiply opportunities, build new business chains, and deliver proficient services in the new normal.

Comments

comments