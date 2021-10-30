Vegetables contain more calcium than milk – Dr. Kasenene

Renowned nutritionist Dr. Paul Kasenene has dispelled as a myth that milk contains more calcium than green vegetables.

Posting on his Twitter feed, Dr. Kasenene observes that: “Many of us believe milk is the best source of #calcium. But foods like Chia seeds, Almonds, Chick peas, and even many dark green leafy veggies like spinach, kale, sukuma wiki and beet greens have more calcium than milk.”

“You don’t need milk to get adequate #calcium,” adds Kasenene.

Largely known for its importance in building strong bones and muscles, calcium is important in blood circulation, and blood regulation or clotting.

A 2017 study by researchers at Iowa State University however found that in order to optimize the nutritional benefits of vegetables, one needs to add a bit of cooking oil.

