We shall fully reopen the economy in January, whether or not people get vaccinated – M7

President Yoweri Museveni has for the first time given the clearest indicator of when all businesses will resume by stating that the economy will fully reopen by January 2022.

Museveni said the government will by the end of December 2021 have made available at least 12million COVID-19 vaccines, enough to vaccinate the most vulnerable categories including Frontline workers as well as those with comorbidities such as people with diabetes, pressure.

He said while delivering his address to the nation on COVID and insecurity in the country last night that: The economy will fully reopen by January, regardless of whether some people absent themselves from the exercise. The moral responsibility will remain with you.”

But Museveni expressed concern arising from reports that the elderly have not turned up as expected to receive the COVID jab, yet they are some of the most vulnerable people.

Museveni urged government workers such as the DISOs, Sub Country and Parish chiefs to mobilize this group to turn up for vaccination.

Museveni’s statement comes amid international condemnation about the prolonged closure of schools, where Uganda has been singled out for being the country that has kept kids at home the longest – 2 years.

