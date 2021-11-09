Connect with us
Ministry of health

39 survive Mpigi bus fire

News

39 survive Mpigi bus fire

Published on

Gateway bus burning at Kampiringisa in Mpigi along the Kampala-Masaka highway


At least 39 people have this afternoon survived a blaze that engulfed Gateway bus that went up in flames from Kampiringisa.

Initial reports however indicate the fire started from the braking system of the vehicle that was headed to Kabale.

According to some of the survivors, the driver detected a problem with the hind brakes, stopped the vehicle and ordered everyone out. But there was no time for the passengers to retrieve their laggage before the vehicle went up in flames.

The latest incident comes hardly a month after another bomb exploded that hit a Swift bus on October 26 at Lungala.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

The Bodaboda Mess:Fatal Transport in the City
By March 30, 2021

Columnists

Kamuli Constituencies Point the Way for Relevant Poll Contests
By March 16, 2021

Columnists

In the West, Facebook & Google, square with Law Journalism
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

Why we must up our efforts to tap into women’s potential
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

At My wifes wedding
By March 2, 2021

solar

Advertisement
To Top