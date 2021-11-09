39 survive Mpigi bus fire

At least 39 people have this afternoon survived a blaze that engulfed Gateway bus that went up in flames from Kampiringisa.

Initial reports however indicate the fire started from the braking system of the vehicle that was headed to Kabale.

According to some of the survivors, the driver detected a problem with the hind brakes, stopped the vehicle and ordered everyone out. But there was no time for the passengers to retrieve their laggage before the vehicle went up in flames.

The latest incident comes hardly a month after another bomb exploded that hit a Swift bus on October 26 at Lungala.

