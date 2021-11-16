Connect with us
2 bomb blasts hit Kampala

News

2 bomb blasts hit Kampala

Published on


BREAKING NEWS: Three explosions have gone off in Uganda’s capital Kampala, apparently targeted at strategic government institutions.

One of the explosions is reported to have hit Kampala Central Police station on Buganda road while another blast has hit the building that houses the Office of the Attorney General located at Raja chambers.

According to CBS fm, the third bomb is reported to have hit a police car that was parked outside Raja chambers located along Parliament Avenue.

Initial reports indicate that scores have died and dozens have been injured.

This is a developing story, details will come later

