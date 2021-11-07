Gen. Muhoozi backs Ethiopian rebels, courts diplomatic fallout

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has sent shivers down the spines of some people for openly openly backing the Tigrayan rebel forces currently fighting the elected government of President Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia.

Gen. Muhoozi posted on his verified Twitter account on Saturday saying that: “Our great Tigrayan brothers and sisters cannot be defeated. They have an unconquerable spirit! #JohnHaftu in Tigray Defence Forces (TDF) song 2021 https://t.co/uuWhUAxbMG via @YouTube”

Gen. Muhoozi had earlier on Friday openly stated that he supports the cause of the Tygrayan forces who are currently fighting the government of President Abiy Ahmed when he said.

“I urge my great and brave brothers in the Tigrayan Defence Forces to listen to the words of General Yoweri Museveni! I am as angry as you and I support your cause. Those who raped our Tigrayan sisters and killed our brothers must be punished!”

Gen. Muhoozi’s remarks have taken many by surprise considering his position as a serving military officer, a role that requires of him to remain non political, but even more because Uganda and his father has not publicly taken sides in the conflict that threatens to down one of Uganda’s strategic allies.

