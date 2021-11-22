Intra-African Trade Fair-IATF: Uganda Target Partnerships

Several Ugandan Companies were part of the 2021 Intra-African Trade Fair-IATF that was held in South Africa.

With the help of Uganda’s Ag. High Commissioner to the Republic of South Africa Amb. Kintu Nyago, on November 14, 2021, a Team of Ugandan Companies participated in the Trade Fair.

The Ag. High Commissioner was accompanied by his staff; Ms. Sarah Nakamya – Counselor and Mr. Boikanyo Matshego -Trade Assistant.

In collaboration with Brenda Katarikawe Opusi of Uganda Export Promotion Board, the Mission coordinated a group of interested Ugandan Companies which include, NYTIL, Lunas Enterprises, Manufacturers of sweaters and Fort Garlic, a Producer and Supplier of garlic.

Besides coordinating interested Ugandan Companies to participate in the Trade Fair, in the course of the IATF 2021 Ambassador Kintu, held various meetings with a number of Companies interested in trading, establishing partnerships and linkages with companies in Uganda and Government of Uganda such as Elsewedy Electric, IFEG( Training Institute of Electricity and Gas) , Nigerian Export Council, Plendify, Nation Builders,KHO Business Enterprise, etc).

In addition, at the Ugandan Pavillion, the Mission Staff together with the Official from Uganda Export Promotion Board, engaged with various stake holders sharing information on investment opportunities back home, marketing Ugandan commodities that were on display, brewing coffee for testing, serving Uganda Waragi for testing by visitors to the Uganda Stall.

The inaugural Intra-African Trade Fair(IATF 2018) themed “Transforming Africa”, was hosted by the Government of Egypt in December 2018 and a number of Ugandan Companies participated.

This year’s IATF 2021 themed “Building Bridges for a successful AfCTA”, has been organized by the Export-Import Bank (Afrexim Bank) in collaboration with the African Union and the AfCFTA Secretariat, hosted by the Government of the Republic of South Africa.

The IATF 2021 took place on November 15, 2021- November 21, 2021.

The Opening Ceremony of IATF 2021 which took place on November, 15, was attended by many African Leaders.

These included: Felix Tshisekedi, President of the DRC, and Chair of the African Union, Olusegun Obasanjo, Chair of the Intra-African Trade Fair Advisory Council and Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission and co-convener of the Intra-African Trade Fair(virtual), Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi.

Édouard Ngirente, Prime Minister of the Republic of Rwanda, Hussein Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Sihle Zikalala Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition of RSA, Ebrahim Patel, President of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank and co-convener of the Intra-African Trade Fair, Professor Benedict Oramah, Members of the Diplomatic Corps,

Members of the African Continental Free Trade Area among many.

On Jan 1, 2021, Africa officially commenced trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area( AfCTA) under which it is aspired to get all regions of Africa connected together to deepen economic integration, and boost Intra-Africa- Africa Trade.

AfCTA provides a single market for goods and services across 55 countries and the continent creating a market of as much as 1.3 Billion people with an estimated combined GDP of $3.4 Trillion.

It also avails a valuable platform which brings together Governments, Entrepreneurs, Investors and manufacturers from Africa and beyond.

In this year’s IATF 2021, a number of activities have been arranged for exhibitors and visitors to access such as: Business to Business, Government to Government, Country Days, IATF Virtual, Creative Africa Nexus, Automotive Shows, Youth Start -ups among many.

With many African and International Companies flocking the Uganda Pavilion during the IATF2021 and engaging with the Ugandan Companies, Mission Staff and the Representative from Uganda Export Promotions Board for trading prospects and business linkages, it is expected that by the end of The Intra-African Trade Fair 2021, trade and investment deals will be actualized.

