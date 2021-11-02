Minister Onek pens scathing letter to PM Nabbanja for usurping his job

The Minister of Disaster Preparedness Eng. Hillary Onek has told his boss Prime Minister Robinna Nabbanja to stop usurping the responsibilities of his ministry, or else he resigns.

Minister Onek expressed his displeasure clear in a scathing letter dated Oct 29, 2021 in which he accused the minister of micromanaging the dockets of refugee and disaster management.

This is the second time the senior officials of President Museveni’s ministers are bickering over rolls.

The first time, Onek also complained to Nabbanja over diversion of some UGX 5bn from the UGX15 bn that had been allocated to the department of refugee affairs.

The minister has threatened to resign.

Below is the Minister’s letter.



