Connect with us
Ministry of health

Minister Onek pens scathing letter to PM Nabbanja for usurping his job

News

Minister Onek pens scathing letter to PM Nabbanja for usurping his job

Published on

Minister Onek (left) with his boss Robinnah Nabbanja


The Minister of Disaster Preparedness Eng. Hillary Onek has told his boss Prime Minister Robinna Nabbanja to stop usurping the responsibilities of his ministry, or else he resigns.

Minister Onek expressed his displeasure clear in a scathing letter dated Oct 29, 2021 in which he accused the minister of micromanaging the dockets of refugee and disaster management.

This is the second time the senior officials of President Museveni’s ministers are bickering over rolls.

The first time, Onek also complained to Nabbanja over diversion of some UGX 5bn from the UGX15 bn that had been allocated to the department of refugee affairs.

The minister has threatened to resign.

Below is the Minister’s letter.

Page one the letter


Page two of the letter

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

The Bodaboda Mess:Fatal Transport in the City
By March 30, 2021

Columnists

Kamuli Constituencies Point the Way for Relevant Poll Contests
By March 16, 2021

Columnists

In the West, Facebook & Google, square with Law Journalism
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

Why we must up our efforts to tap into women’s potential
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

At My wifes wedding
By March 2, 2021

solar

Advertisement
To Top