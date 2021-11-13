Connect with us
Museveni praises ‘huge boost’ donation of 5.5m J&J COVID vaccines by Germany gov’t

Published on

President Museveni meeting the Germany delegation at State House in Entebb


The Germany government has donated 5.5m doses of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to Uganda.

President Yoweri Museveni hailed it as a huge boost in Uganda’s effort to contain the disease.

Johnson and Johnson is a single dose vaccine which means that the donation will be enough to vaccinate up to 5.5 m people.

The Germany government donation cones hot on the heals of another 3.5m Pfizer vaccine donation by the American government.

