Museveni praises ‘huge boost’ donation of 5.5m J&J COVID vaccines by Germany gov’t

The Germany government has donated 5.5m doses of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to Uganda.

President Yoweri Museveni hailed it as a huge boost in Uganda’s effort to contain the disease.

Johnson and Johnson is a single dose vaccine which means that the donation will be enough to vaccinate up to 5.5 m people.

The Germany government donation cones hot on the heals of another 3.5m Pfizer vaccine donation by the American government.

