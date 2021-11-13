NUP’s Nambassa beats nine male competitors to MUK guild presidency with landslide

Shamim Nambassa, the charismatic National Unity Platform’s candidate in the Makerere University Guild Presidency race has stormed to victory with a landslide.

After the Friday November 12 poll, provisional results indicated that Nambassa was ahead of her closest and FDC rival Kamulegeya Obeid with 2,821 votes.

Provisional results had indicated that Nambassa polled 3,135, while her closest rival FDC’s Kamulegeya Obeid was a distant second with 314 votes, while NRM’s Mutsinzi Ronald was in third place with 198 votes. DP’s Byayesu Agripa was languishing in 4th position with 163.

Nambassa, the only woman on a ballot of 10 candidates, rode on a campaign of advocating for lowering tuition fees for students due to the economic hardships.

Her awkward and largely meaningless slogan of: Vaccinate the Junta with wee wee drew attention of many to her as well.

