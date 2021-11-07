Rema, Hamza welcome bouncing baby girl

Ugandan musician Rema Namakula has given birth to a bouncing baby girl, she has named Aaliyah Ssebunnya.

Both Mom and baby are said to be in good health.

The couple posted pictures of father and daughter as well as with Aaliyah’s big sister just after she was born.

Aaliyah is the first child of the celebrity couple, since they got married in November 2019.



It is not yet clear which hospital Rema gave birth from, but it appears to be his husband’s Almeca Medicare hospital in Jinja, considering the fact that dad was wearing his surgical gown.

Ssebunnya bought the health facility recently after being approached by authorities in Jinja.

