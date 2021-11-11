Connect with us
Speaker Oulanyah delivers hefty UGX120m pledge to Church of Uganda

Speaker Oulanyah handing over the money to Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu


The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has today made a generous contribution of UGX120m to the Church of Uganda.

Oulanyah’s contribution is in full-fillment of a pledge he made during the Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations on June 3, 2021, towards repayment of Church house loan owed to Equity Bank worth UGX48bn.

Speaker Oulanyah delivered the personal pledge of UGX100m to the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu at his office in Namirembe Kampala.

Oulanyah also made an additional UGX20m contribution for installing lights at the Anglican section of the Marty’s Shrine in Namugongo.

Oulanya’s contribution is the largest known contribution from an individual since Kazimba launched a fund-raising campaign in June to repay the bank loan now standing at a staggering UGX48bn.

Speaker Oulanyah promised back in June that he would contribute UGX100 over a period of 6 months and that he would raise more next year.

The Achbishop expressed gratitude to the Speaker for his generous contribution

Dr. Kazimba’s words of gratitude to Speaker Oulanyah’s generous contribution

