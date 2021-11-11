Uganda Provides Land for Construction of Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centre

Uganda has offered 15 acres of land in Entebbe to India for the construction of the Mahatma Gandhi Convention and conference Centre.

This was revealed by the State Minister for Foreign Affairs Henry Okello Oryem, shortly after a closed door meeting with the visiting Indian Minister of state for External Affairs and Parliamentary affairs, Sri V. Muraleedharan, who is in Uganda on a two day working Visit.

Oryem noted that government was fulfilling Its 2018 promise to allocate land for the construction of the Centre, during the visit of Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in 2018.

“During the visit of the Indian Prime Minister in 2018, India promised that it would build the Mahatma Gandhi Convention and Conference Center for Uganda, we have now offered them 15 acres of land in Entebbe, they will take care if everything,” Oryem said.

He added that government has also allocated 5 acres of land in Jinja for the construction of the Indian Centre for Culture and Traditions.

The Foreign Affairs minister, also hailed the Indian government for providing Uganda with Covid-19 Vaccines at the time India needed them most.

On his part, Muraleedharan noted that Uganda’s relationship with India is a historical one, which was further strengthened by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit in 2018.

He noted that India will keep on supporting Uganda in economic growth and social development, building capacity of Ugandans, among others.

The meeting was also attended by the State Minister for Finance, Henry Musasizi, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Doreen Katusiime, Uganda’s High Commissioner to India, H.E. Grace Akello, the Head of Public Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Alfred Nam, among others.

After the meeting, Muraleedharan proceeded to State House Entebbe where he met President Yoweri Museveni for further engagements.

