Uganda, Seychelles commit to Strengthen Cooperation

Uganda and Seychelles have pledged and agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

This they say will be done by concluding a General Cooperation Framework Agreement – with special focus on education, health, tourism, and agribusiness, among others.

This were revealed by Dr Hassan Galiwango the High Commissioner to Kenya and Seychelles, while presenting his credentials to the president of Seychelles.

The High Commissioner and his delegation, also separately met Seychelles Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sylvestre Radegonde; Minister of Agriculture and Climate Change and Environment, Flavien Joubert; Minister of Health, Peggy Vidot; and Principal Secretary for Education Services Department, Dr. Odile Decomarmond.

Seychelles has the total GPD of USD 12.3 billion and GDP Per Capita of USD 11,425.1 (2020) which is the highest in Africa. However, the country is highly dependent on tourism and fisheries, and climate change poses long-term sustainability risks.

The Seychelles officials indicated that country needs more Ugandan Teachers (for Sciences) and Doctors, and has the potential to import agricultural products such as fresh fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy products.

They also underscored the quality of service provided to the country by Ugandan Teachers and Judges over the years.

They particularly mentioned Justice Martin Stephen Egonda Ntende who was the Chief Justice of Seychelles from 2009 to 2014; Justice Lilian Tibatemwa Ekirikubinza (Court of Appeal, 2019); Justice Duncan Gaswaga (First Anti-Corruption Commission, 2016); and Justice Akiiki Kiiza (Supreme Court, 2014).

Amb. Dr. Hassan Wasswa Galiwango presented his letters of credence to H.E. Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, President of the Republic Seychelles at State House in Victoria, on 23rd November 2021.

He was accompanied to Victoria by his spouse Hajjat Sheru Umar Nsubuga, Aryabaha Evans (Counsellor) and Bernadette M. Ssempa (First Secretary) from the Uganda High Commission, Nairobi.

Amb. Galiwango, who was well received by the President of Seychelles, delivered fraternal greetings from His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to his counterpart.

The High Commissioner and his host also recalled the historical links between the two countries exemplified by exiling in Seychelles of Kabaka Mwanga and Omukama Kabalega by the British colonial administrators between 1899 and 1903.

Amb. Dr. Galiwango is the first High Commissioner of Uganda to present letters of credence to the President of Seychelles, which is a precursor for closer and deeper cooperation between the two countries.

Dr. Galiwango and his delegation will Wednesday, meet the Chairperson of Seychelles Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on 24 November 2021.

