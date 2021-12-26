Anti-apartheid leader Bishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

World renowned South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu, revered around the world as a champion against human rights violations, has passed away, aged 90 years.

The anti-apartheid crusader who fought white minority rule in South Africa while on the pulpit and in other public fora has died after years of ill-health.

He was a contemporary of former President Nelson Mandela and other former leaders like Walter Sisulu.

His outstanding work against human rights violations and inequality have attracted praise, money and honours from across the world.

In 1984 for example, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, and in 2012, he received a US$1 Million award from the Mo Ibrahim foundation for speaking truth to power.

A number of world leaders have eulogised the former Archbishop as a voice of hope and a moral campus for many in the world.

Former US President Barack had this to say about the celebrated deceased priest.

“Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a mentor, a friend, and a moral compass for me and so many others. A universal spirit. Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere. He never lost his impish sense of humour and willingness to find humanity in his adversaries and Michelle and I will miss him dearly.”

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa on the other hand said: “The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.”

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown also praised Tutu.

Brown said: “So sad that one of the great leaders in the fight against apartheid Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has died. I am one of many who was privileged to count him as friend. His values will live on in the influence he has on the people he leaves behind.”

Uganda’s Defacto Opposition Leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine praised his service to humanity.

Kyagulanyi said: “The news of the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu is very sad. A giant has fallen. We thank God for his life- a purposeful life, truly lived in the service of humanity. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to all people world-over who were touched by his life and ministry.”

Comments

comments