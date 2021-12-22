Connect with us
Police says criminal gang behind killing of policemen in Kiboga

The Spokesperson of the Criminal Investigation Directorate Charles Twine says a new criminal gang is behind the recent murder of Police officers in Busunju and Kiboga, central Uganda.

Twine says they have arrested eight members of the group allegedly led by one Makumbi Moshi, and recovered two guns.

In a twitter post, Twine said: “Police busts a criminal gang operating under a rebel name called Uganda coalition forces of change(UCFC). The gang which revealed that were recruited from areas of Wakiso confessed to have murdered police officers in Busunju and Kiboga on 7th & 17th of Dec.respectively”

Although the police spokesperson alluded to the fact that the group could have political ambitions going by their name, Uganda Coalition Forces of Change (UCFC) he said the suspects will be charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

He didn’t state they could be charged with treason, which is the logical offense charged against people who use arms to subvert government.

