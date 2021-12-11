Health Ministry warns striking intern doctors to resume work or be replaced within one week

The Ministry of Health has warned striking intern doctors to return to their duty stations within one week or risk being discontinued.

In a Letter written to all hospital directors where the interns are placed, by the Director General of Health Service Dr. Henry Mwebesa, if the striking medics are not on duty by Dec.18 2021, their places will be given to fresh interns.

Mwebesa said that the interns have gone against the agreement they had with government to ensure they return to work after Parliament approved a supplementary budget to cater for their demand for enhanced pay.

While appearing before Parliament’s Health Committee, Dr. Edith Nakku the Vice President of the Uganda Medical Association said intern doctors were determined to continue striking until the government makes good on its promise to raise medical intern doctors pay from 750,000 to UGX2.5m.

Indeed some of the members of the Federation of Uganda Medical Interns (FUMI) have vowed not to return to work until the money has been put on their accounts.

The interns have two months to the end of their internship and they require successful internship to be enrolled and registered with the relevant bodies.

