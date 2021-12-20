Arts
Janzi Awards; A Celebration of Uganda’s creativity and heritage
A few Ugandans had heard about the word Janzi (which is derived from the Luganda name for the Grasshopper- Ejjanzi). But fewer probably associated it with a musical instrument – until they heard of the Janzi awards or were even able to witness the award itself.
The just concluded Janzi Awards were inspired by latest addition to Uganda’s heritage – a double strand musical instrument in the form of a harp, that was invented by musician James Ssewakiryanga – aka Sewa Sewa.
The story behind Sewa Sewa’s inspiration for the Janzi has been told, including in these very pages. The Sunrise prominently featured the instrument on our front page and its creator in 2019 ahead of its launch at Kampala Serena Hotel. Here’s how Sewa Sewa got inspired to make the Janzi.
Back to the awards;
The inaugural edition of the Janzi Awards was held last weekend to recognize outstanding individuals and organisations that have contributed to the development of art in Uganda. Organized by the Uganda Cultural Forum and with support from Operation Wealth Creation, UCC and other institutions, up to 49 Janzi Awards were given out at the awards gala held at Kololo Independence grounds.
The awards are perhaps the greatest benefit to the arts industry following discussions and meetings between artists and Gen. Salim Saleh that have been taking place in Gulu over the past year.
As remarked by the Director of Operations at OWC Sylvia Awori, the Awards were mooted during meetings, trainings, and other consultative engagements with different stakeholders in the Cultural, Creative and Performing Arts Sector that have been happening across the country over the course of the year.
“The main aim was to explore ways of streamlining the sector with a view of unlocking its potential for job and wealth creation,” It was unveiled by the Chief Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation and Chairman of the Uganda Development Forum Gen. Salim Saleh on an occasion officiated by the Prime Ministry of Uganda as well as the Chairman of the Uganda National Cultural Forum in Gulu.
Organisers say the use of The Janzi – a Ugandan instrument that is certified and registered by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), not only celebrates the ingenuity of the instrument’s creator, but also goes a long way to popularize it, as well as shine light on the achievements of other outstanding personalities who have made big strides in the arts industry.
“The Awards are inspired by the instrument by way of celebrating and promoting the ingenuity and diversity of Uganda’s homegrown innovations and recognizing the value and contribution of creatives and artists in promoting the country’s culture, promoting social harmony, cohesion and unity through their different trades.”
Unlike other awards, organizers of the Janzi awards made an effort to cover the entire spectrum of the creative industry including writers, cartoonists, musicians, producers, dancers, curators and even a scientist – in the name of Prof. Patrick Ogwang who scooped the Traditional Medicine Innovator award.
For James Ssewakiryanga – the inventor of the Janzi – from which the awards were baptized, the event was a fulfilling, rewarding and hugely motivating exercise.
Asked how he felt with the idea that a national gala was being held to honour his creativity; Ssewakiryanga said: “Like any human being I feel very happy. At least my energy that I have invested in the development of the Janzi and the promotion of Ugandan music are paying off.” He added: “It is not just me but is also a motivation to all those people innovating and inventing different things. It will encourage them to do more because they can be appreciated.”
Ssewakiryanga says he received financial support from OWC, among other organisations to produce 100 Janzi instruments that were handed out as awards. This means that the recipients of the awards have in their possession an authentic instrument they can play and create music with.
Looking forward, Ssewakiryanga told The Sunrise that he is setting his sights on producing as many of the instruments as possible so that he is able to have them easily accessible to whoever may want them.
“After the awards, I want to take some time off, reorganize so that I can be able to effectively respond to calls and orders of the instrument.”
He believes that he will be able to tap into the goodwill of Gen. SalimSaleh to take not only the Janzi but also Uganda’s music industry to greater heights.
Janzi Awards; Who are the Winners?
Male Artist of the Year
• Pallaso – Winner
Female Artist of the Year
• Azawi – Winner
Outstanding Album of the Year
• Azawi – African Music
Outstanding Song of the Year
• Pia Pounds – Winner
Outstanding Kadongokamu Artist (Male)
• Willy Mukabya
Outstanding Kadongokamu Artist (Female)
• Jackie Kizito
Emerging Artist Award
• ZexBilangilangi
Outstanding Dance Hall Artist
• Cindy Sanyu
Outstanding Live Band
• Janzi Band
Outstanding Dance Group
• Masaka Kids Africana
Outstanding Video Award
• Pia Pounds
Outstanding Western Artist
• Ray G
Outstanding Eastern Artist
• RodyGavana
Outstanding Northern Artist
• ProfesaMaros
Outstanding Faith-Based Musician
• Levixone
Outstanding Contemporary/World Music
• Kenneth Mugabi
Outstanding RnB Artist
• Liam Voice
Viewer’s Choice Award
• Eddy Kenzo
Humanitarian Award
• Levixone – Kosovo NGO
Outstanding Legendary Artist
• Moze Radio – TambulaNange
Outstanding Entrepreneurial Artist
• Bobi Wine
Outstanding Afro Beat/Pop Artist
• Pallaso – Malamu
Outstanding Afro-Zouk Artist
• B2C – Munda’awo
Outstanding Performer
• Sheebah Karungi – Boy Fire
Outstanding Vocalist
• Kenneth Mugabi – Nkwegomba
Outstanding Audio Producer
• Nessin Pan Production – Munda’awo
Outstanding Audio Producer Regional
• MastaBeatz
Outstanding Video Producer
• Sasha Vybz –
Outstanding Video Producer Regional
• McElvis Onset
Outstanding Comedy Performance
• Kiboneka Moses – Uncle Mo
Outstanding Dance Group (Contemporary)
• Masaka Kids Africana
Outstanding Film
• The Girl in the Yellow Jumper
Outstanding Documentary
• Demystifying Lifts and Lows
Outstanding TV Drama
• Baguma
Outstanding Actor
• MushemaHousen
Outstanding Actress
• Eleanor Nabwiso
Outstanding Screen Play Writer
• MutoniJordanah (Baguma)
Outstanding Visual Effects
• 16 Rounds
Outstanding Producer
• UsamaMukwaya
Outstanding Painter
• Ntensibe Joseph
Outstanding Photographer
• Edgar Batte
Outstanding Fashion Designer
• Abbas Kaijuka
Outstanding Stylist in Fashion
• Mavo Kampala
Outstanding Make-Up Artist
• Monafaces
Outstanding Interior Designer
• One100_int-ug
Outstanding Architect
• Jonathan Nsubuga
Outstanding Book
• The First Woman
Outstanding Children’s Storybook
• Namulanda
Outstanding Non- Fiction Writer
• Charles Peter Mayiga
Outstanding Cartoonist
• Jimmy Spire Ssentongo
Outstanding Newspaper/Magazine Columnist
• Esther Namugogi
Outstanding Podcaster
• NabuguziKiwanuka
Outstanding App
• Afromobile
Outstanding Gaming Programmer
• Daniel Okalanyi
Outstanding Innovator
• Zeenode Ltd
Outstanding Community Museum
• Igongo Museum – South Western Uganda
Outstanding Art Gallery
• Afriart Gallery
Domestic Tourism Award
• Trip Addicts –
Traditional Medicine Innovator Award
• Prof. Patrick Ogwang – Developer of Covidex
Outstanding Emcees
• MC Kats
Outstanding Promoters
• Talent Africa 256
Outstanding Event Producer
• Fenon
Lifetime Achievement Award
• Moses Matovu