Judge Cries out to C.J Owiny-Dollo: Cannibals want to Eat me over delayed trials

Cannibals have threatened to eat a judge in the Southern Uganda district of Rakai accusing him of keeping their relatives in jail through overdue trials.

Judge Patrick Kityo appealed to the Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny Dollo to intervene and find a solution to their plight after he testified about the imminent threat.

“They think am responsible for their colleagues’ long incarceration,” Patrick Kityo told the chief justice.

Kityo got the ear of the chief justice during a meeting of magistrates who had summoned them to Kampala for a hard talk in respect of work ethics and professionalism.

Kityo told the boss when the magistrates in Rakai commit suspects to the high for trial the trials take long to proceed.

He remarked that the delayed trials make the cannibals to wrongly think it is them the magistrates who end up conspiring to keep them on remand for long without trial.

Addressing to the delayed trials as reported by Kityo, the CJ said he would arrange the special court very soon and that it would be marathon to dispose of the cases quickly.

Kityo revealed to the meeting how Rakai has a fair number of people who eat fellow human beings.

Noting that since the cases related to cannibalism start with magistrates, the suspects get the feeling that it is them the magistrates who are responsible for their ‘persecution’.

The magistrate added that the cannibals not only want to eat him, but also have threatened to eat the people who help to expose them, out of revenge.

“They actually even want to eat my colleagues plus the people who expose them out of revenge” Kityo asserted.

Kityo asked the chief justice to talk to the police leadership in the country and ask them to stop their officers in Rakai from disgiusing cases to do with cannibalism as those of human trafficking.

“They disguise the charges to help the offenders not to be exposed for what they are actually are”, Kityo concluded.

The chief justice told the magistrates to stop taking bribes from litigants and also not to resist being transferred because promotions depends on the number of transfers.

