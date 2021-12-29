Connect with us
Novelist Kakwenza violently arrested

Kakwenza Rukira, an author and vicious critic of President Yoweri Museveni and his son Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has been arrested by non-uniformed security operatives, accounts by the victim and other activists indicate.

The author of “The Greedy Barbarian” which helped him win the 2021 International Writer of Courage award, Kakwenza was arrested from his home in Kisaasi on Tuesday.

Kakwenza’s most recent tweet indicates that gunmen used force to break into his house.

Renowned human rights activist Nicholas Opiyo criticised the violent manner in which the celebrated author was arrested.

