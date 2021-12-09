Pope appoints Bishop Ssemwogerere as new Archbishop of Kampala

Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Paul Ssemwogerere as the new Archbishop of Kampala, replacing the late Bishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, Pope Nuncio the Most Rev. Luigi Bianco announced at the Kampala Archdiocese Secretariate on Thursday Dec. 9, 2021.

Until his appointment as the archbishop of Kampala, Bishop Ssemwogerere was serving as the administrator of the archdiocese of Kampala.

But before then, Bishop Ssemwogerere was the Bishop of Kasana Luwero, where also late Archbishop Lwanga served as Bishop before he was elevated to the influential Kampala archdiocese.

The former head of Christ the king parish in Kampala for many years, Bishop Ssemwogerere is versed with the affairs of Kampala.

As a substantive Archbishop, Ssemwogerere’s appointment could help the Catholic community find some healing from the shock demise of the outspoken former Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.

Lwanga died in April 2021 allegedly due to a heart attack.

Archbishop Ssemwogerere was expected to celebrate thanks-giving mass on Thursday following his appointment.

Who is Archbishop Ssemwogerere?

Bishop Ssemwogerere was born on June 30, 1956 and was appointed bishop of Kasana-Luweero on 4 June 2008

He attended Kigero Primary School before transferring to Kisubi Boys Primary School.

He then studied at St. Maria Goretti Senior Secondary School Katende, where he completed his O-Level studies. In 1976, Ssemogerere and seven other young men became pioneer students at St Mbaaga Seminary at Ggaba.

In 1978, the late Cardinal Emmanuel KiwanukaNsubuga sent Ssemogerere to the Saint Francis de Sales Seminary, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in the United States, where he graduated with a Masters Degree in Divinity in 1982. On 21 November 1981, he was ordained a deacon by Archbishop Rembert George Weakland, the Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Priesthood

He was ordained a priest on 3 June 1983 at Kampala, by Cardinal Emmanuel Nsubuga, Archbishop of Kampala. He served as the in-charge of Christ the King Church in Kampala in Kampala Archdiocese for many years before he was elevated to Bishop on June 4, 2008.

