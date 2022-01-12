150 Days in Parliament: Rwampara’s Molly Asiimwe tops Ankole list

The Rwampara woman Member of Parliament, Molly Asiimwe Musiime has emerged the best performing among district women representatives that hail from Ankole sub region.

According to a report released this week by Political Activists Club-APAC, a research organization in western Uganda that was established to assess the performance of area MPs on service delivery in their 150 days in office.

Ankole sub region comprises of 12 districts which include; Buhweju District, Bushenyi District, Ibanda District, Isingiro District, Kazo District, Kiruhura District, Mbarara District, Mitooma District, Ntungamo District, Rwampara District, Rubirizi District, Sheema District.

The score card puts Rwampara’s Asiimwe and Ntungamo’s Joselyn Bata kamateneti at the top of the list with 78% and 77.7% respectively.

Rubirizi district MP Kesande Bataringaya, Rubirizi district came third with 70% followed by Sheema’s rosemary Nyakikongoro’s 68%, Annet Mugisha of Bushenyi at 60% and Ritah Bwahika of Mbarara city at 58%.

The poor performers are Mitooma’s Juliet Bashisha, 40%, Buhweju’s Oliver Katwesigye Koyekyenga at 17.2%, Jovanice Rwenduru of Kiruhura 26% and Ibanda’s Jane Bainomugisha trailing with 13%.

The assessment attributes Molly Asiimwe and Kamateneti’s ’s performance to interventions like supporting health services through starting up community insurance schemes, fighting land grabbing in the district, extending clean water to water-stressed areas, supporting skills and talent development among others.

According to the club, the assessment is based on the MPs’ media engagement, community presence and response to people’s outcries, ensuring that there are services in their areas, participation in parliamentary plenaries, among others all in line with the 4 major functions of an MP.

The clubs media and community affairs officer, Aron Ainomugisha said regular assessments are geared towards holding leaders accountable and informing their electorates about their achievements and failures monthly, quarterly & annually.

“We can’t & won’t allow leaders to sit and relax, enjoying salaries yet Ugandans aren’t getting services. We’ll objectively check them. No sleeping,” Ainomugisha said.

The club comprises of political analysts, activists and journalists including Aaron Ainomugisha who’s the founder Rise against Poverty Organization-RAP Uganda, Mugisha Nomax, Patrick Kabatereine Nugless, among others.

The Perimeters and approaches deployed during the research include the Vox pop, community based observation & services, engaging different leaders supposed to support MPs as they execute their 4 functions, visiting predecessors’ records, physical visits to hotspots, media reports, parliament reports, media reports.

Article 79 of the constitution provides for the 4 main functions of Parliament, which are; to make laws for peace, order, development and good governance of Uganda, performing the roles of oversight, passing the national budget & representation of the electorates.

The Current 11th Parliament of Uganda comprises of: Constituency Representatives – 353, District Woman Representatives – 146, Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces Representatives – 10, Representatives of the Youth – 5, Representatives of Persons with Disabilities – 5, Representatives of Workers – 5, Representatives of the Elderly – 5, Ex Officio Members – 27 making a total of 556 members.

Scorecards shall be shared with the public using media and other avenues, parliament leadership including Speaker’s office & heads of committees and others stakeholders including non-government entities.

Different scorecards shall also be shared with Auditor General, Inspectorate of Government, State House Anti-Corruption Unit, among other relevant entities.

Leaders that will be assessed and their scorecards released include all MPs, LC 5 chairpersons, RDCs & RCCs, Chief Administrative Officers-CAOs, DHOs, DEOs, Mayors, City/Town Clerks & other technocrats, and all leaders from different areas for improved service delivery.

The club says this is geared towards realizing national development goals, inclusiveness & UN Sustainable Development Goals-SDGs 2030, and beyond

