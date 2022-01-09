Airtel aids excellent pupils ahead of school opening

Parents and pupils of St. Ponsiano Primary School Kyamula, one of the Airtel adopted schools had a reason to smile after Airtel Uganda handed over its support package towards the education of the pupils with outstanding performance in the 2020 Primary Leaving Examination.

The support package that included mattresses, Beddings, Suitcases, School bags, among other scholastic materials went out to the pupils that attained first grades.

Donating assorted scholastic items, Faith Bugonzi, the Public Relations Officer Airtel Uganda revealed that this annual initiative for the four Airtel adopted schools caters for both the school administrative needs and the academic excellence especially for pupils under the Universal Primary Education schools.

Bugonzi said that the Airtel Uganda partnership with the ministry of Education to support the adopted schools is to emphasize that the country’s education sector is not left to the government and parents.

She added that as learners join a new class, a lot of financing is needed and as part of the Airtel Adopt a School Program Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the telecommunication has constantly reached out to top performers with scholastic items.

“Airtel is a brand that cares for the individuals in the communities which we serve, and Adopt a School Program is one of the many projects that showcase our commitment towards CSR initiatives that are designed to support our communities, especially in such times when the economy and the world is still recovering from the COVID-19 effects.”- Bugonzi.

Applauding Airtel for partnering with KCCA to ensure delivery of the education services, the Head teacher St. Ponsiano Primary School Kyamula, Hellen Amolo says that the gesture motivates both teaching staff and the pupils in lower class to work harder and perform better.

“We appreciate Airtel Uganda for the support they have rendered to our students which we believe will greatly support them as they transition to Ordinary Level,”- said Amolo.

Amoro added that: “With the country being under lockdown for almost 2 years, due to COVID-19, the 2020 PLE results returned in the middle of the year due to a series of events that changed the school calendar. The children received their results but were not able to start school immediately. However, we believe that support from Airtel Uganda will enable them to join secondary school with ease come 10th January 2022 when the Government opens schools.”

Amoro adds that such developments have proved that UPE schools can perform and pupil enrollment at the school has increased.

