All teachers set for mental health training

All primary and secondary teachers to undego training in mental health support and COVID-19 surveillance before schools reopen

An estimated 144,800 teachers from government and private, primary and secondary schools across the country are scheduled to take a crash program to prepare themselves to deal with mental health challenges of learners arising from the close to two years of school closures.

During the one-day trainings, the headteachers and teachers will also be equipped with skills to manage implement school-based COVID-19 surveillance activities to control the spread of the disease.

According to a pre-launch memo sent to media houses by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) one of the organisers of the program, the trainings for headteachers and teachers will take place between January 6 and 8, 2022 at different regional centres in the country.

The massive program has received funding support from the governments of the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The launch of the program is scheduled to be launched at Buganda Road Primary School in Kampala.

Comments

comments