Amb Ogwang to be enthroned Lango clan head

KAMPALA: Former Uganda’s deputy ambassador to US, who is currently serving in Khartoum as Charge d’Affaires, Dickson Ogwang Okul, will be enthroned as the Chief (Awitong) of Pala Ocol clan on February 5.

He is dedicated expected to be crowned at a ceremony to be held at his ancestral home at Baramindyang, Ayer Sub-county in Kole District, about 15 kilometres from Lira City.

The enthronement is expected to be attended by a number of dignitaries, politicians and diplomatic.

Ogwang had before his posting in the US, served as a public prosecutor at the Directorate of Public Prosecutions where he established himself as an arbiter, deploying and number of avenues with which he settle a number of cases restoratively.

About Ogwang

He graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree from Makerere University, before pursuing a Masters of Administrative Science – Diplomacy and International Relations from Farleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, NJ, US, a specialised diploma in prosecutions and diploma in laws from the Law Development Centre.

Ogwang has more than 20 years of professional development in national and international leadership and has been active in national politics, especially during the 1993-94/95 constitutional making processes as a student activist being the then president of Uganda National Student Association (UNSA).

In all his life, Ogwang has bee a champion of peace and conflict resolution becoming the first African to be certified as an International conciliator by the Institute for Christian Conciliation, US Inc.

He was later appointed a special envoy of President Museveni to the US on LRA and Northern Uganda Recovery Issues where he promoted the strategies that led to peaceful means of getting out ex LRA combatants through the strategy of defection, having them rehabilitated and reintegrated in to communities prepared to receive, accept, forgive and live with them in the transforming communities of Northern Uganda.

Ogwang currently in the conflict Khartoum is known in Lango for his remarkable work with Lango Kingdom, where with the help of Advocates International, Uganda Christian Lawyers Fraternity, Military Fellowships and other partners in empowering cultural leaders in approaching post conflicts disputes that arose mainly from land and domestic relations.

He taught his community principles and practices of conflict coaching, negotiation, mediation and arbitration therefore it is no surprise that the Kingdom and people of Lango have entrusted him with this leadership and appointed him Minister in the Foreign Affairs docket of the Lango Kingdom.

