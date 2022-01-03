Connect with us
Ministry of health

Desmond Tutu’s body liquified under pressure

News

Desmond Tutu’s body liquified under pressure

Published on

Desmond Tutu’s remains before they were aquamated


The ashes from burning the bones of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu were entered at St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa on Sunday Jan 2,2022.

This was after his body was liquified under pressure – an increasingly popular practice among environmentalists known as aquamation.

The late anti-apartheid leader and Nobel laureate died on Dec 26 aged 90, willed to be burried in the cheapest way possible and that his body not be cramated by fire.

According to the Washington Post, aquamation is part of a growing “green burial” movement that avoids non-biodegradable materials and promotes natural decomposition.

Promoters say it’s an environmentally friendly alternative to ornate caskets and cremation by fire, which emits greenhouse gases.

The effluent from aquamation is disposed of through the city’s sewerage system.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:,

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

The Bodaboda Mess:Fatal Transport in the City
By March 30, 2021

Columnists

Kamuli Constituencies Point the Way for Relevant Poll Contests
By March 16, 2021

Columnists

In the West, Facebook & Google, square with Law Journalism
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

Why we must up our efforts to tap into women’s potential
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

At My wifes wedding
By March 2, 2021

solar

Advertisement
To Top