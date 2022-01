The Kampala-Entebbe Express Highway is officially a toll road effective today Saturday Jan 8, 2022.

This is after the Minister of Works Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala launched the tolling service.

Katumba himself bought the Upesi Card that will allow him and his convoy to use the road.

Katumba said afterwards that: “It’s a good experience that as Ugandans we’re contributing to the development needs of our economy.”



