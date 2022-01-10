Excitement as Kids return to school after close to 2 years

It’s a bright sunny morning in many parts of the country as children return to school after close to two years of no-schooling due to the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the government to close all education institutions.

There’s heavy traffic on most roads leaving and coming to Kampala parents hit the road to take their children to schools.

The heavy traffic is mostly due to the fact that the government prohibitted schools from opening before today Jan 10, 2022.

In order to beat the jam, some parents have resorted to using Boda Bodas.



Many children and parents are excited about the reopening.

Businesses dealing in scholastic materials are also cashing in on the frantic shopping.

Others people that have taken advantage of the long-anticipated re-opening include carpenters, builders, painters and hardware dealers who are helping in repairing the classrooms.

