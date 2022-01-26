Kakwenza ‘abducted’ from prison

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was on Tuesday Jan 25 kidnapped from Kitalya Mini Max prison shortly after Buganda road court Judge Douglas Singiza granted him bail.

His lawyer Eron Kiiza said that after they presented the Court order to prison authorities to free their client, they were asked to wait ‘outside’ only to be told afterwards that the prisoner had been taken by unidentified security officers who had entered the prison compound in an unnumbered ‘drone’ vehicle.

The move, although not unique to Ugandan prisoners in political battles, has attracted yet more criticism from different corners of Uganda and the international community.

Comments

comments