MTN emerges best data and voice Network in Uganda

Telecommunication giant MTN Uganda has started operationalizing its Ambition 2025 strategy to be the leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

This as MTN Uganda emerged the best data and voice Network in Uganda having attained the Best Network Performance Score during the national network benchmarking campaign in a countrywide assessment undertaken last year.

The awarding company Rohde & Schwarz gave this award to MTN Uganda following tests conducted on ground in Uganda. The study involved extensive tests of voice calls and internet speed evaluations across over 9000km around the country.

Between 10th October and 24th December 2021, Rohde & Schwarz conducted an independent network quality and performance test on the networks of all mobile operators in Uganda including Smile, Airtel and MTN.

In the survey, the three network systems were benchmarked against leading European mobile telephone operators using the network performance scoring method of European Telecommunications Standards Institute

MTN Uganda registered the highest score in both data and voice, scooping a total of 649 out of 1000 points, making it the premium provider of both data and voice services in the country.

Wim Vanhelleputte, the MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer said this score is evidence of how much effort the company has invested in delivering on its belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life.

Wim further noted that MTN Uganda is investing US$ 300 million over a three-year period to further consolidate its services across Uganda, with the aim of upholding the country’s Broadband policy and Vision 2040.

The MTN Uganda Chief Technology and Information Officer, Ali Monzer said that the increasing adoption of digitization in every sector as a way of conducting business has necessitated having a high-speed, reliable and universal internet connectivity that MTN Uganda is set to deliver.

“The aggregate score was good, even better than in 2019, we have improved and all of this is in line with our investment strategy and this shall push us really more and motivate us to put in more because we are steering in the right direction. With increased subscribers, with doubling 4G traffic here we are improving,” Monzer noted.

Monzer explains that it is not only about the award it’s about checking and auditing themselves as well with an independent and international audit firm to tell us if really our investment is yielding the right result.

