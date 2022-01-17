Museveni pardons 79 prisoners

President Yoweri Museveni has pardoned 79 prisoners including one Venezuelan woman who jailed in 2018 for 22 years for drug-trafficking.

In a Jan 3, 2022 letter to the commissioner of prisons Museveni said he had pardoned the 79 on health and humanitarian grounds.

The last time Museveni pardoned prisoners was April 2020 shortly after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That time he pardoned powers to pardon 883 prisoners across the country.

