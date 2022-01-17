Connect with us
Ministry of health

Museveni pardons 79 prisoners

News

Museveni pardons 79 prisoners

Published on

Rodriguez Fagundez was arrested tried and convicted on drug trafficking charges


President Yoweri Museveni has pardoned 79 prisoners including one Venezuelan woman who jailed in 2018 for 22 years for drug-trafficking.

In a Jan 3, 2022 letter to the commissioner of prisons Museveni said he had pardoned the 79 on health and humanitarian grounds.

The last time Museveni pardoned prisoners was April 2020 shortly after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That time he pardoned powers to pardon 883 prisoners across the country.

Below is the new list of Museveni’s beneficiaries of clemency powers.




Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

The Bodaboda Mess:Fatal Transport in the City
By March 30, 2021

Columnists

Kamuli Constituencies Point the Way for Relevant Poll Contests
By March 16, 2021

Columnists

In the West, Facebook & Google, square with Law Journalism
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

Why we must up our efforts to tap into women’s potential
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

At My wifes wedding
By March 2, 2021

solar

Advertisement
To Top