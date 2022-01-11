Novelist Kakwenza charged, remanded to Kitalya prison

Critical Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, who has since December 28, 2022 been in illegal detention, was today remanded to Kitalya prison by Buganda road court until January 21, 2022.

In the absence of his lawyer, court presided over by magistrate Douglas Singiza read to Kakwenza two counts of offensive communication, C/S 25 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011 to which he pleaded “not guilty” before being remanded to Kitalya Prison.

The prosecution contends that on December 24, 2021, in Kampala District, willfully and repeatedly used his Twitter handle @KakwenzaRukira to disturb the peace of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni with no purpose of legitimate communication.

A similar count was read for Rukirabashaija for disturbing the peace of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Rukirabashaija has allegedly been tortured during the two week detention he has been held by members of security agencies.

His incomunicado detention and alleged torture had attracted the attention of international media and diplomatic missions.

Kakwenza is expected to be brought to court on Jan. 21 for hearing of his case.

Comments

comments