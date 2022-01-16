Police to charge owners of Kawempe school with ‘causing death’ of four kids

The police has opened a case of causing death of four children who perished in a fire that gutted New Crest Junior at Kibedi Day and boarding Primary School in Kawempe Division Kampala City on Saturday morning Jan 15.

Police Deputy Spokesperson for Kampala metropolitan Luke Owoyesigyire described the incident as a result of gross negligence on part of the school administrators because they chose not to alert Police and tried to manage the fire by themselves.

“It is alleged that the fire started at around 3am today (15/01/2022) from one of the female pupils’ dormitories. Four female pupils have been confirmed dead while three are seriously injured ( the particulars will be provided),” Said Owoyesigyire.

He added: “It should, however, be noted that the school locally managed the fire outbreak and did not bring it to the attention of the nearest police at Kawempe. This is an act of gross negligence that caused the death and injuries of the pupils.”

