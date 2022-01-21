Prisons report on Kakwenza indicts security forces on torture

A report from a medical examination by the Uganda Prisons Service has said that novelist and government critic Kakwenza Rukirabashaija is recovering from

wounds inflicted on him before he was admitted to Kitalya mini max prison.

The damning medical report, which was requested by justice Douglas Singiza of Buganda road court, is a rare indictment by a government agency (Uganda Prisons) in human rights violation, even though it was not directly involved in the torture.

The medical report signed by the Prisons medical officer Dr. Kisambu James, says the 33-year old had healing scars on the back, the buttocks, thighs and hands from wounds he sustained before he was taken to prison on January 13, 2022.

The request for a medical examination was made by Buganda road magistrate Douglas Singiza, after Kakwenza allegedly complained of pain from acts of torture.

Although the Prisons doctor reported to have conducted the examination on January 14, it has taken six days to be released (Stamped Jan. 20,2022).

Its release could have been provoked by a tweet by officials of Uganda Human Rights Commission who visited Kakwenza and reported that he had healing scars

Kakwenza’s lawyer Eron Kiiza who was absent as his client was being produced in court, said Kakwenza was smuggled’ into Kitalya after immense pressure from the public and diplomatic circles.

This came after human rights activists mounted a hunt for the author who had been abducted by security forces on December 28, and had reportedly been tortured badly.

Kakwenza’s crime was alleging through a post on Twitter that President Museveni’s son Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba is obese.

Following two weeks of absence, Rukira was produced in Buganda road court where he was charged with two counts of computer misuse.

The report by prisons authorities does not however spare the agency of responsibility, pointed out by Human Rights lawyer Nicholas Opiyo.

Opiyo says that the prisons Authority violated the law by admitting someone who is severely tortured.

