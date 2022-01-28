Shincheonji Church holds Conference with Journalists from 55 African countries

On Friday 28, an Africa Press Conference of Shincheonji Church, ‘Testimony on the Parables of the Secrets of Heaven and Their True Meanings’, was held through the Zoom platform with Man Hee Lee, chairman of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony(Shincheonji Church) and journalists from 55 African countries.

This conference, was planned at the request of African journalists and pastors and was hosted by Shincheonji Church.

The organization of Shincheonji Church, announced that it had planned a press conference to inform the true meaning of the New Testament in the Bible.

This, started with the introduction of Shincheonji Church. And after The results of the Revelation seminar held last year were shared, followed by the Shincheonji Online Seminar: Testimony on the Parables of the Secrets of Heaven and Their True Meaning, which started in January of this year.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus has testified the prophecies and fulfillment recorded in the Book of Revelation to the world through YouTube for a total of 10 weeks from October last year.

It has recorded 8 million cumulative views on YouTube so far. Through this seminar, Shincheonji Church signed MOUs with more than 1,200 pastors and seminaries in 57 countries (of which 235 MOUs were signed in 16 countries in Africa).

And now, Shincheonji church is supporting the exchange of the word of the Bible to each church and seminary.

The journalists who attended asked questions about the Revelation seminar and introduction seminar, which they heard objectively from the reporter’s point of view, and how they felt about Shincheonji.

The chairman Man Hee Lee, who was directly present at the press conference, answered plans after the MOU and questions about the seminars clearly.

Chairman Lee said that he especially loves Africa among global village and that he hopes Africans who have good faiths would come into the Word and get to understand God’s stance and His Will.

Along with that, he stated that the secret of the heaven is recorded with parables in the Bible, and he hopes that whole world would understand the true meaning of parable through word seminar so that they could believe in it and reach salvation.

Furthermore, Chairman Lee asked all the press associates to promote that there is a testimony on the prophecy and fulfillment of Revelation and the secrets of kingdom of heaven available to everyone today.

Speaking at the conference, Stephen Ogwang, secretary general of born again churches, Uganda, said “I wish everyone across the world will come and study the word from Shincehonji seminar to change people’s life.”

Daisyman Goniwe, Independent Methodist Church, South Africa, noted, “I have never encountered the word of God before, I have only learned from Shincheonji.”

“Testimony on the Parables of the Secrets of Heaven and Their True Meanings” which is an on-going seminar that uncovers the meaning of the parable begun on the January 3, will be broadcasted 2 times a week on Monday and Thursday through Shincheonji YouTube Channel in 24 different languages.

