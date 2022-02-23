Ban on Visiting Days not lifted yet, says Educ. Ministry

The Ministry of Education and Sports has re-stated its ban on visiting days in schools until further notice.

While addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center on Wednesday, Dr. Denis Mugimba, the Ministry of Education Spokesperson said the boarding section is seen as a safe space for the students and therefore continuous visits by outsiders puts the health of the learners at risk.

“Visiting days usually work for learners who are in boarding facilities. The boarding institution is seen as a safe space so continuously bringing in people from outside and interacting with learners who are in a protected bubble is a risk factor. So, as per our guidelines, there is still a hold on visiting days. When that hold is lifted, the schools and the public shall be informed,” said Mugimba.

Schools have however been granted permission to go on with their sports and games activities while observing the Standard Operating Procedures that are supposed to be observed within the sports setting.

