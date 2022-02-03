ISIS leader killed in night raid by US special forces in Syria

Connect with us
Al-Qurayshi -inset, was the leader of the so-called ISIS


The leader of the so-called Islamic State terrorist group was killed by American special forces commandos during a pre-dawn raid in Syria, the US President Joe Biden said.

A white house official has been quoted as having said that Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed at the beginning of the operation when he exploded a bomb that killed him and members of his own family, including women and children.

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our armed forces, we have taken off the battlefield — the leader of ISIS,” Biden said in a statement. “All Americans have returned safely from the operation.”

Biden added: ‘Those who remain will die.’

The raid targeted a three-story cinder block building surrounded by olive trees.

The New York Times reported that about 12 US commandos used helicopters , backed by helicopter gunships, armed reaper drones and attack jets to launch the attack.

Al-Qurayshi is the second ISIS leader to be killed since Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi – the previous ISIS leader was killed in another US-led operation in October 2019.

