Kakwenza finally arrives in Germany

Kakwenza spent 2 weeks of his life trying to face a safe place


Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, the satirical novelist and vicious critic of President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday Feb. 23 arrived in Germany, after a long and winding journey that saw him travel without a passport.

Kakwenza ran out of Uganda through Rwanda and Malawi, he said in order to access medical help after a Ugandan judge denied him permission to leave the country even after he displayed evidence that he had received attrocious beatings from state security operators.

PEN international, the Germany-based firm that awarded him a prize, congratulated him on his arrival.

Kakwenza has said he will seek medical help from health experts in Germany.

