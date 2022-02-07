Connect with us
Mane scores winning penalty as Senegal clinch first ever AFCON title

A game billed as a battle between two Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah ended with the Senegalese on top

Liverpool sticker Sadio Mane netted the winning penalty as Senegal beat Egypt 4-2 in penalty shootouts to clinch their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations title.

The game had ended goalless in normal play and extra time.

Mane missed a golden opportunity in the seventh minute to put his country ahead when his penalty was saved by the fantastic Pharaohs keeper Gabaski.

Despite losing the game, Egypt’s Gobaski earned the Man of the Match award following his fantastic performance that included three great saves in extra time.

It was a sweet victory for Senegal who have worked very hard for the trophy for sixty years and lost twice in the finals including in the immediate past tournament when they lost to Algeria.

It has been a long wait for a title for Senegal coach Aliou Cisse who has been with the Teranga Lions for six years now.

Senegal’s legendary Coach and Former player Aliou Cise

As a player in 2002, Cise missed the decisive penalty which handed the trophy to Cameroon.

Mane was named the player of the tournament.

