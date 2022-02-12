Oxygen bus overturns near Bujuuko

Our reporter passed the accident that had just happened today Feb.12 at around 16:35. The bus was moving from Mubende side towards Kampala.

The cause of the accident and whether there are any fatalities or injured passengers is yet to be established.

Wet weather conditions and possible overspending given the straight stretch of the road could have conspired to cause the accident.

By the time of filing this story police had reached the accident scene.

Survivors were spotted standing besides the wreckage of the bus.

We will bring you details about this accident when the Police avails them.

