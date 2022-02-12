Connect with us
Ministry of health

Oxygen bus overturns near Bujuuko

News

Oxygen bus overturns near Bujuuko

Published on

Oxygen bus overturned near Bujuuko

BREAKING NEWS: A number of people are feared dead after a 68- seater bus belonging to Oxygen bus company has overturned in valley near Bujuuko on the Kampala- Mubende highway.

Our reporter passed the accident that had just happened today Feb.12 at around 16:35. The bus was moving from Mubende side towards Kampala.

The cause of the accident and whether there are any fatalities or injured passengers is yet to be established.

Wet weather conditions and possible overspending given the straight stretch of the road could have conspired to cause the accident.

By the time of filing this story police had reached the accident scene.

Survivors were spotted standing besides the wreckage of the bus.

We will bring you details about this accident when the Police avails them.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

The Bodaboda Mess:Fatal Transport in the City
By March 30, 2021

Columnists

Kamuli Constituencies Point the Way for Relevant Poll Contests
By March 16, 2021

Columnists

In the West, Facebook & Google, square with Law Journalism
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

Why we must up our efforts to tap into women’s potential
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

At My wifes wedding
By March 2, 2021

solar

Advertisement
To Top