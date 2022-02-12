Twitter suspends Kakwenza account

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija[/caption]Social media platform Twitter has suspended the account of novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija.

No reason has been given for the suspension.

A fierce critic of President Yoweri Museveni and his son Maj. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the novelist ran away from Uganda to a destination he’s yet to disclose to reportedly get medical treatment for the torture he suffered at the hands of security agencies.

An important platform for the novelist, Kakwenza now faces a task of appealing to the platform to justify why his account should be reinstated.

Comments

comments