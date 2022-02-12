Connect with us
Ministry of health

Twitter suspends Kakwenza account

News

Twitter suspends Kakwenza account

Published on

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija account has been suspended


Kakwenza Rukirabashaija[/caption]
Social media platform Twitter has suspended the account of novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija.

No reason has been given for the suspension.

A fierce critic of President Yoweri Museveni and his son Maj. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the novelist ran away from Uganda to a destination he’s yet to disclose to reportedly get medical treatment for the torture he suffered at the hands of security agencies.

An important platform for the novelist, Kakwenza now faces a task of appealing to the platform to justify why his account should be reinstated.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

The Bodaboda Mess:Fatal Transport in the City
By March 30, 2021

Columnists

Kamuli Constituencies Point the Way for Relevant Poll Contests
By March 16, 2021

Columnists

In the West, Facebook & Google, square with Law Journalism
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

Why we must up our efforts to tap into women’s potential
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

At My wifes wedding
By March 2, 2021

solar

Advertisement
To Top