News
Twitter suspends Kakwenza account
Kakwenza Rukirabashaija[/caption]
Social media platform Twitter has suspended the account of novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija.
No reason has been given for the suspension.
A fierce critic of President Yoweri Museveni and his son Maj. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the novelist ran away from Uganda to a destination he’s yet to disclose to reportedly get medical treatment for the torture he suffered at the hands of security agencies.
An important platform for the novelist, Kakwenza now faces a task of appealing to the platform to justify why his account should be reinstated.