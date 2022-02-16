Uganda Launches Consulate in Instanbul Turkey

The Embassy of the Republic of Uganda in Turkey, officially launched the Uganda Honorary Consulate in Turkey’s largest and most populous city of Istanbul.

The ceremony which took place on February, 15 2022 was presided over by H.E Stephen MUBIRU Uganda’s Ambassador to Turkey, H.E. Karem ALP the Turkish Ambassador to Uganda.

Also in attendance, were hundreds of Turkish businessmen, Representatives from the Government of Turkey, Representatives from the Foreign Trade arm of the Government of Turkey, International sports personalities, Chamber of Commerce of Istanbul, and the mayor of Maltepe Municipality of Istanbul among others.

Istanbul is one of the leading cities in the world and very strategic to international commerce as it is the meeting point of the European and Asian Continent.

The Honorary Consulate will be headed by Honorary Consul Mr. Levent Davisoglu who is a renowned business man both in Uganda and Turkey.

Levent, owns a chain of Lubricant factories in Turkey, Netherlands and Uganda. The factory in Uganda is located in Namanve industrial park under the business name Potenza Lubricants.

During the launch, the Embassy carried out promotion of Uganda coffee, Ugandan pineapple and other products in line with economic and commercial diplomacy mandate.

Guests were served to freshly roasted Uganda coffee specially imported from Uganda for the launching event. They were also served to fresh Ugandan pineapple that was airlifted from Uganda to Turkey for promotion purposes.

Ambassador Stephen Mubiru and Senior diplomats at the Uganda Embassy in Turkey including Julius Mwijusya and Joseph Barigye made a great impression about Uganda and wowed Turkish investors, tourists as well as the general Turkish public to consider Uganda as top destination for business and pleasure.

Istanbul is home to over 3,000 Ugandan who live and work in the city and its surrounding.

The opening of the Consulate will further promote Uganda to Turkey and consolidate the warm and friendly bilateral relations that exist between Uganda and Turkey.

