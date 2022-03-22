News
10 year old girl defiled, murdered in Kassanda
The territorial police in Kassanda are actively investigating the aggravated defilement and murder of Hope Tumukunde 10, which happened on March 19.
On the fateful date at around 8AM, the victim with her three years old brother Eriya Nshuti, were sent to fetch water at the well located in the farm of a one Joseph Kayindo Nsamba in Kiterega village.
However, the children did not return home and this forced the residents to mount a search team that evening led by their father, Samuel Bakunda.
According to ASSP Claire Nabakka, the Deputy Spokesperson of Uganda Police Force, both victims were found at the farm with Hope dead and his brother alive although he was assaulted.
The deceased was a daughter to Bakunda Samuel and Mbabazi Scovia residents of Kamuli LC I Mayirikiti Parish Kalwana sub-county in Kassanda district.
“One suspect has been arrested to aid in investigations; the boy is still traumatized and has under gone medical tests and treatment,” Nabakka said
She added: “We want to appeal to the general public that protection and safeguarding of children is everyone’s responsibility, it’s shared responsibility. If you work with children or stay with them, it is your responsibility to ensure that you understand what your role is in terms of safeguarding or protecting them. When any of us hear something about a child that concerns us, we should report our concerns to someone who can help.”
Police has also cautioned all Parents, guardians and the entire community to utilize the established structures to prevent and respond to abuse, neglect, exploitation and violence against children.
“We shall continue with mass sensitization through our Child and Family Protection Unit about protection of children because the more people are informed, the fewer victims there will be,” she said.