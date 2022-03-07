25 year old arrested faking own kidnap

The Directorate of Crime Intelligence in coordination with Entebbe Police, have arrested and detained a one Samuel Bonny 25, for faking his own kidnap.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga has narrated that the suspect boarded a taxi on Sunday, February 27 from Tororo to Entebbe via Kampala.

“He never reached Entebbe which prompted the parents to raise a complaint the following day, on Monday, February 28, at Entebbe CPS. The parents started receiving calls from the victim’s phone number 0775-738364 where the allegedly abductors were threatening to kill the victim and demanded for a ransom, further demanded for the victim’s Account number, at Equity Bank, which was availed to them,” Enanga revealed.

Police then started following up leads in efforts to recover the victim thinking he had become another human trafficking victim.

Samuel was traced and found in his hiding spot in Ndejje, only the investigations to reveal that there was no incident of kidnap.

“Instead, the victim had for financial gain, faked his own kidnap, falsified messages and phone calls, to show that he was in danger, whereas not. We do strongly condemn the act because it created panic and fear to his immediate family and relatives, which they should not have endured,” He added

He has further asked the public to desist from such acts of deceit that have become rampant in the last six months.

“Fake abductions and kidnaps are not uncommon these days and seem to be on the increase. In the last 6 months, several victims have faked their own kidnappings for personal gains, financial gains, for extortion, intense love for a partner. Others, have faked kidnaps of their young children to extort money from their respective husbands. Enanga said.

