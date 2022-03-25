Among beats Basalirwa for Speaker

Connect with us
New Speaker: Annet Anita Among being sworn in as Speaker of the 11th Parliament

Bukedea Woman Member of Parliament Anita Annet Among has been overwhelmingly voted as the new Speaker of Uganda’s Parliament.

Among garnered 401 votes beating the opposition candidate Asuman Basalirwa of JEEMA who got just 66 votes.

Among is the second woman to rise to the third most important position in Uganda, after the President and Vice President.

Among’s election comes 5 days after the death of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah who passed away in the United States.

The elections for Speaker were presided over by the Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dolo, in accordance with the Constitution.

 

 

 

