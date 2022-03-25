Among, Tayebwa for Speaker and Deputy Speaker

Anita Annet Among, and Thomas Tayebwa have secured backing from both the NRM Caucus and the NRM Central Executive Committee to carry the ruling party’s flag for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House.

The elections of Speaker and Deputy Speaker Speaker are set to take place today Friday 25, March at Kololo Ceremonial grounds in accordance with the Constitution so as to allow Parliament to resume sittings, following the death of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah on March 20, 2022 in the US.

Deputy Speaker Anita Among welcomed the endorsement of the CEC, saying

“With humility and a contrite heart I would Like to extend my sincere gratitude to our Party Leader, His Excellency General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni; and, the distinguished Men and Women of the Central Executive Committee of the NRM Party for their vote of confidence.”

What now remains is for her to vacate the position of Deputy Speaker so she can contest for Speaker.

Given the party’s overwhelming majority in Parliament and the recent history of voting along party lines, the two are almost guaranteed to become the new leaders of Uganda’s 11th Parliament.

Comments

comments