Connect with us
Ministry of health

Among, Tayebwa for Speaker and Deputy Speaker

News

Among, Tayebwa for Speaker and Deputy Speaker

Published on

Anita Annet Among and Thomas Tayebwa are almost guaranteed to become the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 11th Parliament

Anita Annet Among, and Thomas Tayebwa have secured backing from both the NRM Caucus and the NRM Central Executive Committee to carry the ruling party’s flag for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House.

The elections of Speaker and Deputy Speaker Speaker are set to take place today Friday 25, March at Kololo Ceremonial grounds in accordance with the Constitution so as to allow Parliament to resume sittings, following the death of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah on March 20, 2022 in the US.

Deputy Speaker Anita Among welcomed the endorsement of the CEC, saying

“With humility and a contrite heart I would Like to extend my sincere gratitude to our Party Leader, His Excellency General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni; and, the distinguished Men and Women of the Central Executive Committee of the NRM Party for their vote of confidence.”

What now remains is for her to vacate the position of Deputy Speaker so she can contest for Speaker.

Given the party’s overwhelming majority in Parliament and the recent history of voting along party lines, the two are almost guaranteed to become the new leaders of Uganda’s 11th Parliament.

 

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

The Bodaboda Mess:Fatal Transport in the City
By March 30, 2021

Columnists

Kamuli Constituencies Point the Way for Relevant Poll Contests
By March 16, 2021

Columnists

In the West, Facebook & Google, square with Law Journalism
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

Why we must up our efforts to tap into women’s potential
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

At My wifes wedding
By March 2, 2021

solar

Advertisement
To Top