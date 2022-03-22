Connect with us
Election of new Speaker set for Friday

Election of new Speaker set for Friday

Published on


Elections for the new Speaker of Parliament will be held on Friday March 25, 2022, the Minister of Information and Chief Government Chief spokesperson Chris Baryomunsi announced.

Baryomunsi noted that the hastily conducted elections are meant to ensure that Parliament and the country give full honours to the former Speaker who died on Sunday in the US.

As Speaker, Oulanyah is entitled to have a state funeral with MPs expected to move a motion to honour his legacy.

And yet Parliamentary rules state that the House cannot sit without a Speaker presiding.

Jostling for Speakership starts

The NRM caucus which has the majority in Parliament is set to meet ahead of elections to choose its flag bearers.

Meanwhile jostling for the second most important position in the country has started in earnest.

Unconfirmed rumours state that the current Deputy Speaker Anita Annet Among is positioning herself to replace her deceased boss, and the Chief Whip likely to take up the deputy speakership.

